Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell has announced the arrest of two adults in connection with a carjacking that occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 23.
At 6:14 a.m., Sgt. John Muldowney of the West Jefferson Police Department responded to the area where he found a male victim who had been carjacked by two men.
Ashe County Sheriff's Office Deputies located and arrested the two individuals at approximately 8:35 a.m. in the Railroad Grade Road area. Additional charges to more crimes are pending at this time and may be released as the investigation continues.
The ACSO will be updating their communities as the investigation unfolds, but if anyone has seen anything suspicious this morning that may be related, please contact the dispatch center at (336) 846-5633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.