The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two adults on felony charges following a brief vehicle pursuit of the subjects, wanted for parole violations in Ashe County.
At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call of a suspicious vehicle, a white Nissan Maxima, in the area of Cox Road and Round Knob Church Road in Ashe County. Deputies Curtis Elliott and Lee Johnson responded to the area and quickly located the vehicle, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, driving toward them on Cox Road. Elliott, driving a marked patrol truck, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and as he approached the vehicle the driver accelerated accelerated off in an attempt to flee, striking Johnson’s marked patrol car on the passenger side.
The driver of the Nissan then turned onto a private drive, with both deputies giving pursuit with their emergency lights and sirens activated. The driver continued fleeing for approximately one-and-a-half miles, ending up on a tight four-wheeler trail along the New River until the driver eventually stuck a tree.
Upon crashing into the tree, the male suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, diving into the New River where he began swimming to the other side of the river.
The female, who sustained an injury in the crash, also exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot but was immediately apprehended by Johnson and Elliott. They advised responding units of the description of the male suspect and his direction of travel. Backup deputies arriving on scene were joined by officers from the Jefferson Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol began a search for the male suspect who was eventually apprehended in the area.
Ashe Medics responded to the scene and transported the female suspect, later identified as Teaira L. Hawkins, to Ashe Memorial Hospital. The male suspect, later identified as Michael G. Perry, Jr., was transported directly to the Ashe County Detention Center. Both Hawkins and Perry were wanted by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for parole violations.
Hawkins, 28, of North Wilkes, was charged with a parole violation, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of possessing/selling non-taxed alcohol. Hawkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Perry, 28, of Millers Creek, was charged with resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Perry is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
