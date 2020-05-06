Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced the successful end to an early morning multi-agency manhunt in the Baldwin area which eventually netted the arrest of two suspects on narcotics charges and outstanding warrants.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, detectives from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of N.C. 194 South in the Baldwin community of Ashe County. Detectives immediately, and without incident, arrested the female passenger of the vehicle, Ashley D. Seagraves, 35, of Asheboro. The male driver of the vehicle, Gary D. Dobzenski, 42, of Asheboro, fled the traffic stop on foot, sparking a manhunt.
Law enforcement officers from the ACSO, West Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson Police Department immediately responded to the scene and set up in strategic locations in an attempt to contain the suspect in the area.
ACSO Sgt. Zack Vogler along with his K9 partner “Rhino” tracked the suspect from the scene of the traffic stop into a nearby wooded ridge top, allowing officers to narrow their search area.
Twenty local law enforcement officers were involved in the search, including a K9 handler from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office who specialized in K9 tracking. After six hours of searching, Chief Deputy Danny Houck of the ACSO located the suspect hiding in a rock outcropping.
The suspect was arrested by Houck and Detective Will Hicks without incident and was transported to the Ashe County Detention Center.
Dobzenski was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked. Dobsenski is also facing charges for first degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking or entering and misdemeanor larceny in Randolph County and a misdemeanor probation violation charge in Alamance County. Dobzenski is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond, a $50,000 secured bond and a $100,000 secured bond.
Seagraves was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
