JEFFERSON — Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced the arrest of Isabella D. Lawson, 19, of Lansing, in connection to narcotics activity, just before midnight Thursday, Oct. 17.
At 11:45 p.m., Ashe County Sheriff’s Office deputies Curtis Elliott and Nicholas Johnson observed a vehicle parked on Highway 163. Elliott and Johnson approached two adult females sitting in the car.
A Tic Tac case containing several white pills was discovered during the investigation, which led to the discovery of a large, clear bag containing a much larger amount of white pills. More than 250 white tablets were discovered and later to be identified as Xanax, as well as a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Lawson was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Lawson was booked at the Ashe County Detention Center and released Oct. 18 under a $30,000 secured bond.
