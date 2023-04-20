WEST JEFFERSON - On April 22, local emergency response agencies will conduct an active shooter exercise with Rescue Task Force units at Ashe County High School. The exercise will begin at 10 a.m. and will be a coordinated effort involving local law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), volunteer fire and rescue departments, emergency management, the Ashe County School System and Ashe Memorial Hospital to enhance the preparedness and response of emergency services in the event of an active shooter incident.
Although the county hops an incident like this never happens in the community, this exercise is an opportunity to practice and enhance emergency response procedures, ensuring that personnel are prepared to respond effectively during an actual event. The exercise will be closely monitored in a controlled environment by exercise facilitators, who will evaluate the response and provide feedback to improve emergency preparedness.
During the exercise, multiple emergency response personnel and vehicles will be on site training. Ashe County Emergency Management asks that residents in the area be aware of the exercise and understand that it is only a training event. The exercise will be conducted in a controlled environment, and there is no cause for concern.
