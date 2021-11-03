WEST JEFFERSON — With the winter sports season quickly approaching, Ashe County High School as found themselves a new head coach for the swim team, Adam Widner.
Originally from Ashe County, Widner said he is thrilled to coach the swim team this year.
"I am looking forward to the season and am grateful for this opportunity," said Widner. "I have been swimming my whole life and I love the water. I would have loved to have had a swim team growing up, so when I heard the swim team was in need of a new coach, I wanted to make sure these students and athletes could have this experience. I'm sure this season will be a challenge with moving up to a new conference , but we are going to work hard and improve all year."
Widner also said he is excited to meet the swimmers and parents at their parent meeting on Nov. 4. Full schedule and roster will be announced soon.
The first swim meet is set to take place on Nov. 18 in Morganton.
