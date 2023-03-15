LANSING - Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of Wesley Pennington, 27, of Lansing, and Marcie Jo Lipford, 44, of Creston after a month-long search that left two patrol cars damaged.
Over the past several weeks, Deputies from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office have attempted to apprehend Wesley Pennington on outstanding DOC Absconder warrants.
On March 9, Deputy Johnson patrolled Lansing and spotted Pennington. Pennington immediately attempted to flee by driving recklessly, approaching high speeds that endangered everyone. Pennington then backed his vehicle into Deputy Johnson’s patrol car several times, causing extensive damage. Pennington fled into the woods on foot, where law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, NC Probation Officers, and U.S. Marshals extended the ground manhunt while N.C. Highway Patrol attempted to locate the subject from above ground.
During a second incident on March 14, deputies attempted to apprehend Pennington when he fled once again, striking Deputy Chamberlain’s patrol vehicle head-on. Deputy Chamberlain was able to apprehend and place Pennington under arrest at this time.
The continued investigation led to several arrests during the manhunt—one of the subjects being Lipford. Lipford was charged with harboring a fugitive. In her possession, Lipford had white pills and two baggies with a white crystal-like substance which was later to be identified as methamphetamine.
Additional evidence has been submitted to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for further analysis, which may result in additional charges at a later date.
Deputies transported Pennington and Lipford to the Ashe County Detention Center.
Pennington is being charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, felony post-release supervision and parole violation, driving with a revoked license, driving with no liability insurance, reckless driving to endanger and driving with a fictitious/altered registration card/tag/. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Lipford is being charged with felony harboring a fugitive, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lipford was released under a $10,000 secured bond.
