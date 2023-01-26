WILKESBORO - The following students have been named recipients of the 2022-2023 Adrienne Necessary Scholarship; second-year nursing students Kimran “Brooke” Bauguess, Haylie Brown, Holly Broyhill, Elizabeth Church, Taylor Patton, Anna Phillips, and Rachel Sutphin; first-year nursing students Hannah Aguilar, Victoria Crews, Patricia Johnson, Rebecca Lea, and Jordan Schubart.
The scholarship is awarded to students who are residents of Wilkes County, enrolled full-time, maintain a 3.0 grade point average, and plan to enter a nursing career.
“We’re just so thankful for the donors. This means more than they can ever know,” stated Elizabeth Church. “This scholarship allows us to focus more on our education and we are truly grateful.”
“The Adrienne Necessary Scholarship provides critical financial support for deserving nursing students,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College. “We count on the generous support from individuals and groups like the J.F. Cook Family to make it possible for many of our students to realize their dreams of a college education and to achieve their career aspirations.”
The Adrienne Necessary Scholarship was established at WCC in 2008 by the J.F. Cook Family to honor Adrienne Necessary, who was a long-term employee at Cook’s, Inc. Adrienne Necessary graduated from WCC in 2001 with a degree in nursing and was later employed by Wilkes Regional Medical Center. Her family and friends remember Adrienne as a bright young woman who always wore a smile and brought joy to others.
The Cook family knew Adrienne for many years, and it was their privilege to love and know her. Adrienne Necessary was a very loving and caring young woman, so it was not surprising that she chose a career that calls for those qualities. She was an outstanding person, full of the qualities that make a wonderful nurse. The establishment of the nursing scholarship at Wilkes Community College in her name was their way of honoring her and giving back to the community.
“This scholarship is a way to say thank you to students who are entering this much-needed profession and for taking care of the community,” stated Mark Cook, a member of the J.F. Cook Family.
Dr. Jeff Cox, president commented, “From the student surveys we’ve conducted, we found that the number one reason for students having to stop out is due to financial constraints, so these scholarship dollars are critical for our students.”
For more information on scholarships, contact the financial aid office at 336-838-6144.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.