JEFFERSON — Continuing a strong tradition of an annual Ashe County charity program, American Emergency Vehicles offers a benevolence fund giving employees opportunity to invest into their community.
Employees have the choice for a portion of their weekly pay to be added to a charitable fund that is matched dollar for dollar by AEV at the end of the year.
Throughout the year local charities submit letters explaining how they assist the community. This information is shared with participating employees who then vote to direct how money is distributed.
Funds presented have increased each year and 2020 has been no exception, as monies distributed total $56,959.
Typically directors of the top agencies are invited to AEV to be presented with a check and for a group photo. As we all navigate the end of 2020 this tradition will have to wait until Christmas time of 2021.
The 2020 funds distributed are as follows.
Ashe Partnership Training Center: $10,000, Ashe Outreach Ministries: $9,570, Ashe Really Cares: $8,311, A.S.H.E: $7,892, Ashe Services for Aging $7,472 and Ashe Humane Society $6,214.
Each of the follow will receive $500 each.
Nest Alliance, ADAP, Ashe County Sharing Center, Imagination Ashe, Ashe Pregnancy Center, We Care, Summit, (1,2,3), Triple P, Family Foundation, KAMPN, Appalachian Senior Program, Camp New Hope, Southern Sun Farm and Ashe Medication,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.