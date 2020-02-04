WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met Monday, Feb. 3 for the monthly meeting in West Jefferson Town Hall.
First on the agenda was a presentation on proposed changes to markings on Jefferson Avenue from the NCDOT, followed by public comment and the option to sign a resolution in support of the changes. Ultimately, the board voted 4-1 in favor of tabling the resolution, needing more time to make the decision. Alderman Rusty Barr was the lone dissenting vote.
The board also unanimously approved the road closures and footprint for the 2020 Christmas in July and West Jefferson Olde Time Antiques Fair events. The only changes were the addition of closing off six parking spots in front of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce during Christmas in July to accommodate a concert.
Also seeing unanimous approval was the moving of $5,000 in the town’s budget. The town was expected to receive $11,000 from the state, but that has not happened yet while the state’s budget still go unfinished. The board opted to move money around to help finish up their wayfinding project, instead of waiting for the money to come.
The Hotel Tavern co-owner Andy Guion was reappointed to his position as Chairman of the Tourism Development Authority, he will serve a two-year term.
The next meeting of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen will be Monday, March 2.
