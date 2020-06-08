The New River Conservancy and New River State Park have partnered to repair riverbank erosion and restore stream vegetation at the Elk Shoals access of the New River State Park. Due to the presence of heavy equipment during this time, all access to Elk Shoals will be closed beginning Monday, June 8 through approximately Monday, June 22.
Excessive erosion is undermining the beach area parking lot and is contributing sediment to the river which threatens aquatic life and their habitat. In 2019, NRC applied for and received funding from the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Environmental Enhancement Grant Program whose objective is to help improve and protect North Carolina’s natural resources.
Riverbank restoration along the entrance to the property will involve installing stabilizing rock structures and planting native grasses, shrubs, and trees to prevent erosion and shade the stream.
Contractor, Foggy Mountain Nursery & Stream Restoration, will be working with heavy equipment in and near the swim beach and parking area. In the interest of safety, NRC respectfully requests that the public refrain from visiting Elk Shoals during this two-week construction period.
NRC and NRSP are working diligently to create a safe and healthy New River where we all live, work and play.
New River Conservancy’s mission is to protect the waters, woodlands, and wildlife of the New River Watershed. For more information on what you can do to protect the New River, please visit www.newriverconservancy.org. You can also support our efforts by becoming a member of New River Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.