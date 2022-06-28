WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County Amateur Radio Club members contacted people in nearly all 50 states and four other countries during the annual National Association for Amateur Radio 2022 Field Day events this past weekend at Mt. Jefferson.
Contact was made with someone in every state except for Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode Island Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. Outside of the United States, contact was established with other hams in Canada, Mexico, Spain and Hungary.
“Field Day was a great success. We made about 450 contacts total,” said club member Marty Norris.
Norris said they heard people talking from all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico in addition to the ones they were able to make contact with.
“A lot of this depends on atmospheric conditions, how far your signal can travel through or how well it can bounce off the atmosphere. Conditions were okay but could have been better,” Norris added.
The club began setting up on Saturday at noon and operated for roughly 24 hours on a generator and a solar charged battery. They were able to stretch some wire antennas through trees as well. The contact contest period started at 2 p.m. and continued through the day and overnight, and ended at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
“We had two full-time stations for the more seasoned operators and a get-on-the-air station for the newer folks or for people interested in ham radio,” Norris said. “Some clubs have 11 stations or more. W3AO, the Potomac Amateur Radio Club just outside of Washington D.C., had 11 stations. They have over 500 members. W4NC, the Forsyth Amateur Radio Club in Winston-Salem had nine stations on the air this year spread out all over Hobby Park. We made contact with both Forsyth and the Potomac clubs.”
Norris added that COVID-19 is still keeping some people at home and a lot of them are operating home-based radio stations during Field Day and still reaching out and making contact with people.
“We more than doubled our number of contacts this year and had the best overall score in over 10 years,” Norris said.
According to the National Association for Amateur Radio, more than 26,000 licensed operators took part in Field Day 2021 from several locations across North America. There are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the United States and approximately 3 million worldwide.
Ham radio operators at Mt. Jefferson were able to establish contact using voice, morse code and digital teletype.
While it is fun for the amateur radio crowd to see how many people they can reach during the annual Field Day events, it is also a way to show just how useful such equipment can be. Often times, ham radio operators are the only people able to communicate during natural disasters such as hurricanes and winter storms that often knock out cell phone towers and electricity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.