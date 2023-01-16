LENOIR - AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is rolling out the public phase of an $8 million capital campaign to build a patient care unit in the High Country. The organization has served the High Country for nine years through home care and inpatient palliative medicine at Watauga Medical Center.
The hospice and palliative care organization has already raised $4.6 million towards the capital campaign through corporate and private donations. Donors include Watauga County, Ashe County, Blue Ridge Energy, ECR Software Corporation, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, SkyLine/SkyBest and a $1.5M donation from the SECU Foundation. Several private donors also have contributed to the $4.6 million raised.
“For four decades we have been committed to serving the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of terminally ill patients and those that they love,” says CEO, Cathy Swanson. “Seeing a growing need for a patient care unit in the High Country, the state approved our request for a Certificate of Need to build a seven-bed patient care unit.”
The High Country requested that AMOREM build a patient care unit in their community because, without one, patients and their families must drive one to two hours to reach the closest patient care unit, taking away precious time that could be spent with loved ones. AMOREM’s Legacy Caldwell opened the first hospice patient care unit in the state in 1989, granting them the most experience in hospice in-patient care in North Carolina.
“Our family didn’t know the impact that a hospice patient care unit could have on our lives until the need for one suddenly arose in 2019,” says Capital Campaign Co-chairperson, Evalyn Pierce. “Our father was thankful for the compassion and support shown not only to him, but to our family. This inspired our effort to bring a patient care unit to the High Country in his memory.”
The 8,460-square foot patient care unit will have seven beds with a full-time local staff dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life care for residents of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. The home-like environment will provide large patient rooms and comfortable family areas in a peaceful setting just off Archie Carroll Road on Moonstruck Lane in Boone.
“Over the past several months a group of concerned individuals has partnered with AMOREM to bring a state-of-the-art patient care unit to the High Country,” says Capital Campaign Co-chairperson, Anne-Marie Yates. “We’ve now come to the most important phase of enhancing hospice care in our area- fundraising. Please give prayerful consideration as you review the giving opportunities for the High Country Capital Campaign.”
There are still several named gift opportunities available for donors including reception areas, covered entries and other opportunities. Contact Kerri McFalls, vice president of community engagement, at (828) 754-0101 or kmcfalls@amoremsupport.org to learn more about named gift opportunities.
AMOREM is a community owned, nonprofit provider. Your tax-deductible gift will bring more quality, more compassion and more support to the High Country. To learn more about the High Country Capital Campaign, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call (828) 754-0101 and remember that your gift is an act of love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.