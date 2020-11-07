WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Associated Press on Saturday, Nov. 7, called Pennsylvania and Nevada for Democrat Joe Biden, projecting he has surpassed the 270 Electoral College threshold needed to unseat Republican Donald Trump in the race for U.S. president.
The outcome of the presidential race was not immediately known on the night of the election, Nov. 3, and election workers in a number of battleground states have taken days to count an unprecedented number of mail-in absentee ballots.
The Associated Press declared the former vice president the winner of his birth state, Pennsylvania, at 11:25 a.m. Saturday as he held a 34,243-vote lead in the state's vote count. The AP determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up. At 12:13 p.m., the AP declared that Biden had won Nevada.
Biden, 77, was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted, the AP reported. With counting continuing in some states, Biden had already received more than 74 million votes, more than any presidential candidate in history, according to the AP.
Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, becomes the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected vice president, becoming the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in U.S. government, the AP stated.
Trump had not conceded the race as of 1 p.m. Saturday.
Biden was expected to give an address at 8 p.m. from Wilmington, Delaware, according to media reports.
