BOONE - This year, Appalachian State University ranks among the top 24% of U.S. colleges and universities for best online bachelor’s programs, according to the “2023 Best Online Programs” rankings released this month by U.S. News & World Report.
The national publication also recognized App State’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in nursing programs, as well as the university's online master’s programs in education.
App State ranked as No. 85 out of 359 schools for online bachelor’s programs — a 26-position increase above last year’s ranking.
As part of its “Best Online Bachelor’s Programs” list, U.S. News recognized App State among the top schools in the nation for best online bachelor’s programs in business — a distinction App State has held for three consecutive years. The university was ranked No. 32, or within the top 15% of schools named to the list.
App State’s online BSBA in management offers students the flexibility to complete the degree on their own schedule — full or part time. App State also offers the BSBA in management program at its Boone campus; the program will be available at App State’s Hickory Campus this fall.
App State’s online graduate programs also received recognition, with the university’s master’s education programs ranked 74th out of 329 schools, advancing 19 positions over the university’s 2022 ranking.
App State’s internationally recognized online Master of Business Administration program received the No. 110 position in U.S. News’ “Best Online MBA Programs” rankings list, placing the university within the top 32% of recognized schools. App State’s flexible, online MBA offers the same high-quality curriculum as the on-campus MBA program, with class sizes that are intentionally small — typically 25 students or fewer — to maximize student–faculty interaction. The 36-hour program is designed to be completed in two years; however, students can take classes at their own pace.
Additionally, the university advanced 21 positions in U.S. News’ 2023 “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs” rankings, earning the No. 82 spot for its online master’s degree in nursing. This ranking places App State among the top 44% of schools named to the list. With a focus on educational creativity, nursing practice, leadership and research, App State’s online Master of Science in Nursing prepares graduates for educator roles in practice settings and for academic positions in nursing programs.
U.S. News evaluated more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for the 2023 rankings. Factors considered in the rankings include student engagement, services and technologies available to students, faculty credentials and training, as well as peer reputation. Student excellence was also considered for schools offering online master’s degree programs.
App State Online enrollment — undergraduate and graduate — has increased for the third consecutive year, with a growth of 8.8% from fall 2021 to fall 2022. App State Online students compose 8.6% of the university’s total student population.
All of App State’s online undergraduate and graduate programs are designed to be flexible, are regionally accredited and are taught by the same faculty who teach on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.