BOONE - Appalachian State University’s Office of Sustainability announces a series of events to take place in celebration of Earth Month, which takes place annually in April.
“Our team has planned a full calendar of events with the hope of reaching everyone on the App State campus and in the High Country,” said Dr. Lee F. Ball, App State’s chief sustainability officer. “We hope everyone will come out to show their support for a healthy planet.”
The event series features garden work days, a film screening, the Earth Day Expo and an outdoor concert.
Community-Engaged Leadership Outreach Center, Plemmons Student Union, Room 138
Explore the High Country and volunteer for a local nonprofit organization — then head back to campus for lunch and reflection.
Free Store Road Show
April 18, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
International Hallway, Plemmons Student Union
Stop by to score some free clothes and learn about how you can donate your old ones to help the environment and your community.
Film Screening and Panel Discussion: “The Smell of Money”
April 18, 5:30–9 p.m.
I.G. Greer Theater
The film screening begins at 6 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. featuring Larry Baldwin (Waterkeeper Alliance, Pure Farms, Pure Waters NC); Jamie Berger (filmmaker), Jefferson Currie II, (Lumber Riverkeeper, Winyah Rivers Alliance); and Sherri White Williamson (Environmental Justice Community Action Network & NC Conservation Network).
Earth Day Expo
April 20, 1–4 p.m.
Sanford Mall
Learn more about sustainable organizations on and off campus by engaging with groups that represent each of the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals.
Rock n’ Roots
April 21, 4:30–7 p.m.
App State Roots Garden, located on Howard Street near Howard Street Hall
Join the Office of Sustainability for an afternoon of live music and appreciation for our campus gardens. This free concert event will include tabling and interactive activities facilitated by environmental groups on campus.
Garden Work Day
April 28, 3–5 p.m.
App State Roots Garden, located on Howard Street near Howard Street Hall
Visit the Appalachian Roots Garden to get your hands in the dirt and provide service to your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.