BOONE — Current seniors at Ashe County high schools who meet specific academic requirements and submit an application by Friday, Nov. 1, are guaranteed admission to Appalachian State University through a newly announced program called GEAR UP Guarantee.
Appalachian’s GEAR UP Guarantee is a collaboration between the university and the region’s 11 Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs school districts to provide a seamless pathway for high school students to enroll at App State.
In addition to Ashe County, the other 10 GEAR UP school districts are Alleghany, Burke, Clay, Graham, Madison, Rutherford, Swain, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties.
Admission is guaranteed for seniors at Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College who meet these three criteria:
Apply for admission to Appalachian by Nov. 1 to be considered for all Scholarships and early admission.
Have a minimum weighted GPA of 3.50 and meet specific academic prerequisites as required by the University of North Carolina System.
Successfully complete a criminal background check and conduct review.
“We would love to have these students and we hope they feel wanted and recruited,” said Cindy Barr, Appalachian’s associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, and added that she hopes the program gives students the confidence to apply to App State.
App State has collaborated with these Western North Carolina districts since 2015, serving more than 15,000 middle and high school students through GEAR UP. Because the program is now serving its first cohort of seniors, Appalachian launched GEAR UP Guarantee. The program covers all GEAR UP high schools students through 2023.
To be considered for all available scholarships, students must apply for admission by Nov. 1 and submit an application for signature scholarships and selective academic programs by Friday, Nov. 15. GEAR UP Guarantee applicants must submit supporting materials for admission and scholarship consideration by Nov. 15. Appalachian provides resources for students to assist in completing the admissions process.
“While this program is intended to offer a more flexible and seamless pathway for first-year admission to Appalachian State University, it is important that students consider all of their options to best meet their college and career goals,” Barr said. “Students are encouraged to discuss their individual college goals and pathways with a school counselor or college adviser.”
Students who meet the GEAR UP Guarantee requirements can anticipate an admission decision within two to six weeks after completing the admission application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.