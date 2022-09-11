AppHealthCare offering COVID-19 booster clinics this week Staff report Sep 11, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH COUNTRY - AppHealthCare will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinics on the following dates:- Sept. 12, 1-4 p.m. - Alleghany Health Center, 157 Health Services Road in Sparta.- Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m. - Watauga Health Center, 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone- Sept. 15, 1-4 p.m. - Ashe Health Center, 413 McConnell Street in JeffersonFor these clinics, the Pfizer booster will be available for individuals 12 and older who have received a COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.AppHealthCare currently does not have the Moderna vaccine but they hope to receive it in a future shipment.To schedule an appointment, call the AppHealthCare COVID-19 call center at (828) 795-1970. Walk-ins are welcome. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apphealthcare Covid-19 Call Center Vaccine Booster Telephony Health Board Clinic Connector Watauga Health Center Ashe Health Center × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County arrest reports West Jefferson’s Olde Time Antiques Fair coming up Sept. 16-17 Structure fire engulfs Cobble Creek Lumber in West Jefferson NASCAR All-Star Race moves to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for 2023 Tennessee motorcycle chase ends in Ashe County arrest Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.