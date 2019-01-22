ASHE COUNTY — A dismal, rainy Saturday turned to a bone-chilling, windy Sunday, with rainwater turning to ice as an arctic front invaded Ashe County, dropping temperatures into single digits Sunday and Monday, Jan. 20 and 21, according to the National Weather Service.
Almost ¾ an inch of rain fell in Jefferson Saturday, Jan. 19, according to data from the NWS. What moisture was left on the ground from Saturday’s rain turned to ice overnight as an arctic front blew into the High Country by Sunday morning and lingered through Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 21.
A dusting of snow was visible Sunday morning, but overall accumulation of ice and snow fell well short of the 1-4 inches the NWS predicted would accompany the arctic front.
Temperatures dropped Sunday into Monday morning, reaching as low as -6 degrees with a -36 degree wind chill 4,600 feet above sea level atop Mount Jefferson, the location of a weather tower monitored by North Carolina State University’s Climate Office.
The NWS-forecasted high for Monday was 25 degrees in West Jefferson, and the forecasted Monday night low was 10 degrees.
Northwest winds gusted as high as 58 mph Sunday atop Mount Jefferson, according to NCSU Climate Office data. Winds were not as strong or consistent during Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but gusts still blew as fast as 51 mph on top of Mount Jefferson around 5 a.m. Monday, NCSU data said.
About 1,600 feet lower in elevation, temperatures dropped to as low as 3 degrees, with wind chill as low as -17 degrees at the Upper Mountain Research Station in Laurel Springs between 6 and 8 a.m. the morning of Jan. 21, according to NCSU Climate Office data. Winds gusted as fast as 41 mph in Laurel Springs Jan. 20, NCSU data said.
A NWS observer two miles east of Jefferson recorded a low-temperature of 4 degrees Monday, tying the lowest temperature logged at that location on any Jan. 21 since 1986, according to NWS records. The same low temperature was recorded 2 miles east of Jefferson on Jan. 21, 2008, and the all-time low temperature at that location was -12 degrees on Jan. 21, 1985, NWS records said.
At 5,280 feet above sea level on Grandfather Mountain, NCSU climate data recorded wind gusts up to 92 mph, with wind chills calculated as low as -39 degrees during the extended holiday weekend, according to NCSU Climate Office data.
Despite the bitter cold, Monday was a crystal clear day, with Grandfather Mountain visible from Mount Jefferson’s Sunset Overlook — about 29 miles away, as the crow flies, according to Mount Jefferson State Natural Area Ranger Jeff Matheson.
