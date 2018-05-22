The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 7
Marty J. Holsclaw, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor count of misuse of the 911 system. Holsclaw was released on May 7 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Christopher J. Rutherford, 31, of Warrensville, was charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and one felony count of deliver methamphetamine possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver. Rutherford was released on May 10 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Sandra A. Reedy, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. Reedy was released on May 8 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 8
Randall A. Vance, 42, of Elk Park, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. Vance is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Marie I. Garcia, 37, of Sparta, was charged with one count of driving while license for impaired driving. Garcia was released May 8 under a $450.19 cash bond.
Landis S. Ham, 18, of Lansing, was charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana, one felony count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Ham was released on May 9 under a $4,000 secured bond.
May 11
Selena E. Becerra, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor count of breaking or entering. Becerra was released on May 11 under a $500 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor count of breaking or entering and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. Hazlewood was released May 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 12
Tony G. Miller, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. Miller was released on May 12 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Belinda L. Grogan, 51, of West Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor county of resisting public officer and one misdemeanor count of simple assault. Grogan was released May 13 under two $1,000 secure bonds.
Adam M. Hernandez, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of IV-D non-support child. Hernandez is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under two $50 cash bonds.
Jimmy D. Price, 56, of Millers Creek, was charged with one misdemeanor count of intoxicated and disruptive. Price is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 13
Francis W. Walters, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. Walters was released on May 13 under a written promise.
Tony R. Wyatt Jr., 38, of Newland, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. Wyatt was released May 13 under a written promise.
Tony G. Miller, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of court order. Miller was released on May 15 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Ross Y. Summey, 20, of Jefferson, was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. Summey was released on May 14 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 14
Brian T. Aberle, 45, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Aberle was released on May 17 under a $30,000 cash bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Jose A. A. Fuentes, 36, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Fuentes is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
May 15
Amanda M. Christy, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. Christy was released on May 15 under a $600 secured bond.
May 16
Julie A. McNeill, 36, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor resisting public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple assault. McNeill is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Teresa G. Fink, 38, of Winston. was charged with two counts of misdemeanor second degree trespassing and misdemeanor resisting public officer. Fink is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
May 17
Jo A. Morrison, 55, of Kingsport, Tenn., was charged with DWI level 5, misdemeanor probation violation, driving while license revoked not impaired, failure to give info aid per ink, driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed. Morrison is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $747 cash bond, a $2,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Tony G. Miller, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. Miller was released on May 17 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Tammy L. Sexton, 51, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. Sexton was released on May 17 under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Kimberly A. Epperly, 32, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting concealment goods. Epperly is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
