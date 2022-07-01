ASHE COUNTY - The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on June 22 at the Summit on Cross Mountain near the Blue Ridge Parkway. The meeting celebrated the success during difficult times for many area businesses and included an awards presentation for three special awards given out by the chamber.
The first award presented was to the non-profit organization of the year and that was presented to Martin Little and Melody Rector for their Shoes for Kids organization that supplies shoes to the daycares, all three elementary schools, Ashe County Middle School and Ashe County High School for students in need. The organization was also presented a $1,000 check to help continue the wonderful mission of Shoes for Kids.
“Shoes for Kids is only surviving and growing because of the wonderful giving nature of everyone in this county so thank you so much,” Little said.
Up next, the Cabot Hamilton Community Advocacy Award was presented to Julie Landry. She was unable to attend the event in person but watched live on Facebook as Lanny Landry accepted the award in her honor. Hamilton’s wife Teri was there to present the award.
“We love Ashe County, we have given so much to it and it has given so much to us,” Lanny said.
Julie has spent decades volunteering, working and advocating for numerous causes throughout her life, especially children. She was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2021 for her 30 years of dedication to the 4-H program in Ashe County.
The final award of the night was the Coolest Corner Award, a new award started this year by the chamber. The award will be given annually to businesses and organizations that are too big to qualify for the annual small business of the year award but still do a lot to support Ashe County, both economically and supporting other local causes across the community. The winner this year was Ashe County Cheese.
