GRASSY CREEK — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the Old Store at Grassy Creek on Thursday with a large crowd on hand to celebrate the historical store.
The store, which first opened mroe than 120 years ago, is now owned by John and Kathy Chefas — who also own Hart-T-Tree Farms — along with their daughter, Carrie McClain.
“We are so excited to see so many here that have grown up in Grassy Creek and have so many wonderful memories. It has fun to be in the store and have people come through and tell us all of their crazy stories that happened right here in this building or right around here,” McClain said. “We are excited to continue to tell the story of Grassy Creek. We are excited for the future of the store and excited for it to be a center for the community and a place for people to come and rest and enjoy the countryside.”
Grassy Creek was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 14, 1976. The historical district originally contained 29 buildings, some of which are no longer there. However, the store has withstood the test of time and will continue to be a place that will hold many stories of the history of Grassy Creek.
The store features several craft items from local artisans as well as local foods. The store also has a corner dedicated to education on the local Christmas tree industry and the history of the community, including the iconic Virginia-Carolina School that was one of the only schools in the country that shared operation between two different states. The school burned down due to arson in 1967 and was never rebuilt.
The Old Store at Grassy Creek is located at 710 Grassy Creek Road. The store is currently open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.