WEST JEFFERSON — Over 300 three and four-year-olds in Ashe County were able to take home Seedling Touchpads to help them learn and be more prepared for becoming kindergarten students in the coming years. The children were introduced to the touchpads at the Ashe County Early Learning Center in West Jefferson on Friday, May 12. They were able play with the touchpads and take them home.
Ashe County was one of 10 counties and city school systems that were included in a $2.5 million program funded by the North Carolina General Assembly that puts learning tablets in the hands of youngsters to provide more fun ways to learn and prepare for school as they get older. The other locations included Buncombe, Davie, Duplin, Granville, Iredell, New Hanover, Rowan and Yadkin counties, as well as Lexington City Schools.
“We gave out 344 tablets on Friday. This was an amazing turnout,” said Ashe County Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
The Seedling Touchpads are being distributed in Ashe County through the schools’ pre-K program as well as through partnerships with the health department, the Partnership of Ashe and local doctors’ offices. The touchpads were developed by a nonprofit organization called ApSeed. According to ApSeed, the rechargeable devices look like an e-reader but do not connect to the internet or contain any advertising. Instead, the sturdily encased Seedling comes loaded with apps chosen for their effectiveness at teaching basic skills, from ABC Kids to Tiggly Safari. The program initially relied on private donations and funding, but has grown large enough and popular enough to receive this influx of funding from the state legislature.
In addition to the tablets, local children received a bag of other traditional learning tools such as books, crayons and coloring books.
To learn more about the ApSeed program, visit the organization’s website at www.apseed.org.
