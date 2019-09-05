WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Cooperative Extension 4-H afterschool program at Blue Ridge Elementary School is currently not operational due to staffing vacancies, according to Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell.
Currently, the extension is looking to hire both a site coordinator and a teacher for the afterschool program at BRES.
The programs provide a safe place for children to be until parents can pick them up after work, Birdsell said. During that time, children take part in a number of activities, including recreational and enrichment activities, while also having time reserved for homework.
The site coordinator is a part-time position through the extension, Birdsell said. Requirements for the position include an early childhood credential, certification in a basic school-age training course, and applicants must pass an N.C. Division of Childcare background check.
"They do that to make sure you're providing adequate, safe learning environments for children," Birdsell said.
Given the requirements for the site coordinator and the fact that it is a part-time position, Birdsell said it isn't the easiest vacancy to fill.
"We have had some applications just recently come in," Birdsell said. "We're diligently working to have (the program) open in October."
For more information about the job and to apply, visit ncworks.gov, or call the Ashe extension office at (336) 846-5850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.