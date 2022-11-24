ASHE COUNTY - The Ashe County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Aldermen of the Town of West Jefferson unanimously approved resolutions to endorse the Northern Peaks State Trail (NPST) at their recent meetings. The NPST will be approximately 40 miles long and have trailheads in Ashe and Watauga counties. It was authorized by the NC General Assembly in 2019.
“The Town of West Jefferson totally supports the Northern Peaks Trail and especially with Paddy Mountain being the trail hub on the West Jefferson end,” says West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price. “The resolution confirms the board's support for the NPT and Paddy Mtn and we look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”
NPST Coordinator Jordan Sellers says: “Ashe County and West Jefferson have graciously jumped on board. All involved, including but not limited to the county and town managers and respective board members, have been enthusiastic about supporting this exciting project. I cannot overstate how beneficial it is to have documented community and stakeholder support for the NPST and we look forward to working on this project in Ashe County.”
The resolutions state:
1. Ashe County/Town of West Jefferson hereby adopts and endorses the Northern Peaks State Trail;
2. Ashe County/The Town of West Jefferson acknowledges the Northern Peaks State Trail does not advocate the use of eminent domain by local jurisdictions, and Ashe County/Town of West Jefferson will not use this, or any other method to acquire land for the trail network from unwilling property owners; and
3. The adoption and endorsement of the Northern Peaks State Trail means Ashe County/Town of West Jefferson will support efforts to build the trail, but does not imply a commitment of funding by Ashe County Board of Commissioners/Town of West Jefferson Board of Aldermen for implementing the Trail.
