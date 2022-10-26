ASHE COUNTY - After much consideration and work, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners approved revisions to the Animal Control Ordinance. These changes represent the most comprehensive update to the ordinance since its adoption in 1995.
A first draft of the ordinance was prepared earlier this year and presented to the commissioners. After consideration and questions, the board opted to develop an ad hoc committee of individuals that have knowledge and expertise in animal care and related issues. The committee included Joe Testerman, Animal Control Director, Dr. Lee Beckworth, Matt Blevins, Linda Stanley and Rick Zachary. This committee reviewed the ordinance, and incorporated changes, prior to making a recommendation to the board of commissioners. At their meeting on Oct. 17, the commissioners adopted the recommended changes.
The ordinance as adopted includes several new definitions including “dangerous dogs” and “potentially dangerous dogs” that will improve public safety. A dangerous dog, is defined as one that has inflicted injury on a person, and would continue to be a danger to the general public. The ordinance layouts the procedure for what happens if a dog is found to be dangerous because of a specific incident, how or whether the owner can keep the dog, and an appeals process for the dog owner.
The ordinance also includes an updated fine schedule that includes elevated fines based on multiple offenses and clear definitions of what adequate care of an animal is. Updates were incorporated to include current general statute to insure that the ordinance is in good legal standing.
Animal Control Director Joe Testerman looks forward to the changes going into effect.
“These changes will really help us to protect the public safety of the citizens of Ashe County. They lay out a clear definition of what a dangerous dog is, and how we can handle that. Additionally, the revised fines put some teeth into enforcement and reoccurring problems," Testerman said.
The ordinance will go into effect at the first of the year, Jan. 1, 2023. An electronic version of the ordinance can be made available to the public, and will be on the county’s website at www.ashecountygov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.