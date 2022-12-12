The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 5
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 28, of Todd, was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Bledsoe was released on Dec. 5 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Michael S. Etheridge, 23, of Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Etheridge is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 7
Cameron E. Mahala, 57, of Creston, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Mahala was released on Dec. 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Rebecca D. McCabe, 36, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. McCabe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Michael T. Turner, 58, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. Turner was released on Dec. 9 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Herman C. Weatherford Jr., 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault and assault on a female. Weatherford Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.
Dec. 8
Ricky O. Barnes, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of speeding, driving with a revoked license and driving with an expired registration. Barnes was released on Dec. 8 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Megan L. Maze, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny and not paying child support. Maze was released on Dec. 8 under a $5,160 secured bond.
Shelia P. Price, 47, of Creston, was charged with being a habitual felon. Price was released on Dec. 9 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jeffery D. Rhodes, 33, of Boone, was charged with probation violation. Rhodes is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Brittany M. Roten, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Roten was released on Dec. 8 under a $450 secured bond.
Dec. 9
Jennifer R. Barr, 40, of Damascus, Virginia, was charged with failure to appear on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Barr was released on Dec. 10 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Faith Gobah, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of communicating threats. Gobah was released on Dec. 9 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Christopher J. Shatley, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Shatley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Dec. 10
Brandie R. Trivette, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with manufacturing a Schedule III controlled substance, and two counts of selling/delivering a Schedule III controlled substance. Trivette was released on Dec. 10 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Dec. 11
Corben R. Brewer, 31, of Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and driving while impaired. Brewer is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Robert G. Briner, 28, of Charlotte, was charged with communicating threats. Briner was released on Dec. 11 under a $500 secured bond.
William N. Cornett, 26, of Warrensville, was charged with assault on a female. Cornett was released on Dec. 12. Bond information is unavailable.
Jamie M. Eldreth, 42, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Eldreth is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Brittany R. Massengill, 31, of Warrensville, was charged with simple assault. Massengill was released on Dec. 12. Bond information is unavailable.
