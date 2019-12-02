The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 22
Harley J. Mills, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Mills is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Velma J. Sparks, 56, of Piney Creek, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Sparks was released Nov. 22 under a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Nov. 23
Pedro A. B. Valtierra, 30, of Walkertown, was charged with driving while impaired. Valtierra was released Nov. 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Donald T. Comer, 54, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Comer was released Nov. 23 under a written promise.
Nov. 24
Tiffany A. Boyd, 31, of Warrensville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Boyd was released Nov. 24 under a written promise.
April D. Roland, 44, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property under false pretenses and possession of stolen goods. Roland is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 25
Chelsea A. Cobb, 28, of Todd, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Cobb was released Nov. 27 under a $500 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Troy S. Latham, 39, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked. Latham was released Nov. 25 under a $750 secured bond.
Nov. 26
Selena E. Becerra, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Becerra was released Nov. 27 under a $6,000 secured bond.
Nicholas J. Merckling Jr., 38, of Saint Augustine, Fl., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a concealed handgun permit violation. Merckling was released Nov. 26 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Nov. 27
Amanda L. Payne, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and having no insurance. Payne was released Nov. 27 under a $500 secured bond.
Nov. 28
Jason K. Boggs, 40, of Laurel Springs, was charged with assault on a female. Boggs was released Nov. 29 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 29
Shane G. Hawks, 29, of Lowgap, was charged with extradition/fugitive of other state. Hawks is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
Ismael E. Herrera, 43, of High Point, was charged with driving while impaired. Herrera was released Nov. 30 under a $500 secured bond.
