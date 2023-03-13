The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 6
Timothy A. Wallace, 29, of Trade, Tennessee, was charged with injuring a building/fence/wall. Wallace was released on March 6 under a $25,000 secured bond.
March 7
Harold L. Church II, 53, of Laurel Springs, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and resisting a public officer. Church II was released on March 9 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Ashley R. Horton, 20, of Boomer, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Horton was released on March 8 under a $500 secured bond.
Matthew N. Jordan, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Jordan was released on March 11 under a $50,000 secured bond.
March 8
Mark A. Edwards, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, first-degree trespassing by entering to remain, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny and being a habitual felon. Edwards is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Timothy J. Hardin, 50, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, two counts of injury to personal property and simple assault. Hardin is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
April O. Sheets-Wilcox, 45, of Fleetwood, was charged with larceny of a dog. Sheets-Wilcox was released on March 8 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
March 9
Melena N. Cornett, 28, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting larceny. Cornett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael J. Dishman III, 20, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. Dishman III is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Alex R. Rash, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury. Rash is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Doris M. Carpenter, 40, of Creston, was charged with probation violation. Carpenter is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
March 10
Philip W. McClamroch, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony larceny and driving with a revoked license. McClamroch is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of breaking or entering and failure to pay monies. Patrick is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $408 cash bond.
Jeffrey S. Revis, 37, of Piney Creek, was charged with felony worthless check writing. Revis was released on March 10 under a $2,500 secured bond.
March 11
Charlie D. Bare, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Bare was released on March 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Wesley A. Cox, 29, of Deep Gap, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, providing fictitious/false information to an officer, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with an expired registration card/tag and giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. Cox is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $251,000 secured bond.
Truman Hill, 45, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed gun, open container alcohol violation and driving with a fictitious/altered registration card/tag. Hill was released on March 11. Bond information is unavailable.
March 12
Jeremy P. Gibbs, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and possession of stolen goods. Gibbs is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.