The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 28
Phillip T. Lee, 32, of Crumpler, was charged with communicating threats. Lee was released on Dec. 29 under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 29
David A. Holman, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with a post release violation. Holman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a temporary hold.
Krystal L. Ibrahim, 39, of Hayes, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, driving with a fictitious/altered title/tag/registration card, possession of drug paraphernalia and not paying child support. Ibrahim is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Adam L. Nichols, 32, of Purlear, was charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child. Nichols is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
Dec. 30
Noah G. Birdsall, 25, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Birdsall was released on Dec. 30 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Coren D. Jarell, 30, of Mount Airy, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Jarell was released on Dec. 30 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Glenn H. Vanpelt Jr., 33, of Crumpler, was charged with assault by strangulation. Vanpelt was released on Jan. 1 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Dec. 31
Alexandra B. Miller, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting a misdemeanor and obstructing justice. Miller was released on Dec. 31 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Nicholas D. Miller, 36, of Crumpler, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Miller was released on Jan. 1 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Angela M. Severt, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats and failure to appear on charges of simple assault, second-degree trespassing, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Severt was released on Dec. 31 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jan. 1
Gabriel Barboza Jr., 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Barboza Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sean M. Stamper, 37, of Lansing, was charged with driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, driving with an expired inspection and misdemeanor probation violation. Stamper was released on Jan. 1 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jan. 2
Marissa S. Billings, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with larceny by an employee. Billings was released on Jan. 2 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Sarah M. Huskins, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Huskins was released on Jan. 7 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jan. 3
Jacob N. Brown, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, breaking or entering, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Brown is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
Christopher M. Darden, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test and probation violation. Darden is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $11,500 secured bond.
Timothy C. Harless, 38, of Lansing, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test. Harless is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Sierra B. Neaves, 28, of Lansing, was charged with forgery of instrument, driving with no license and driving a motor vehicle with no registration. Neaves is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,483 secured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and failure to pay monies. Patrick was released on Jan. 4 under a $75 secured bond.
Jan. 4
Joshua D. Boggs, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Boggs was released on Jan. 4 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of assault on a female. Hopkins Jr. was released on Jan. 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Alexander W. Jarrell, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance. Jarrell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Anthony D. Phipps, 33, of Crumpler, was charged with not paying child support. Phipps is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $400 secured bond.
Jan. 5
Randall G. Stout, 61, of Lansing, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stout is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jan. 6
James S. Bledsoe, 54, of Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of not paying child support. Bledsoe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,605 secured bond.
Austin R. Marenco, 20, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Marenco was released on Jan. 6 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Michael D. McCarraher, 42, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. McCarraher is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert S. Melcher, 26, of Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support. Melcher was released on Jan. 6 under a $740 cash bond.
Jan. 7
Joshua L. Crawford, 26, of Conover, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and not paying child support. Crawford is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $775 cash bond.
Christopher J. Richardson Sr., 51, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Richardson Sr. was released on Jan. 7 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jan. 8
Paul Daniel Dickens, 33, of Boone, was charged with a parole violation. Dickens is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.
Jake O. Evans, 46, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Evans is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.
Jedadiah A. Kilby, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Kilby was released on Jan. 8. Bond information is unavailable.
