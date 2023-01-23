The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 9
Teresa D. Burgett, 64, of Independence, Virginia, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Burgett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Melissa K. Dula, 62, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Dula is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
William N. Fink, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with a parole violation. Fink is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Robert M. Walters, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Walters was released on Jan. 10 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 10
Jonathan T. Tatum II, 24, of Boone, was charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances. Tatum is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Jan. 11
Kimberly W. Blackburn, 52, of Roaring River, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, seven counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, selling a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances. Blackburn is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,150,000 secured bond.
Melissa M. Crane, 46, of Warrensville, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Crane was released on Jan. 11 under a $200 secured bond.
Cindy D. Cross, 50, of Elkin, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin. Cross is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Randall D. Pruitt, 31, of Elkin, was charged with a post release parole violation. Pruitt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Joseph C. Roland, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Roland was released on Jan. 11 under a $200 cash bond.
Stacy L. Walkoviak, 40, of Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container after consuming alcohol. Walkoviak was released on Jan. 12 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Tyler C. Watson, 30, of Deep Gap, was charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Watson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $540,000 secured bond.
Jan. 12
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation and failure to appear on charges of two counts of probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a counterfeit instrument. Hazlewood is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
Chelsea R. Thompson, 22, of Warrensville, was charged with simple assault. Thompson was released on Jan. 12.
Angela D. Williams, 46, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin. Williams is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Jan. 13
Nicole L. Blakeman, 22, of Todd, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Blakeman was released on Jan. 13 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 14
Rebecca D. McCabe, 36, of Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. McCabe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jan. 15
David E. Hamm, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no insurance and a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Hamm is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 16
Israel D. Daugherty, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of communicating threats and misdemeanor probation violation. Daugherty is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
Dylan M. Ritter, 32, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Ritter was released on Jan. 16.
Jan. 17
Jonathan D. Calhoun Jr., 43, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license and failure to wear a seatbelt. Calhoun Jr. was released on Jan. 17 under a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 18
Heather N. Cornett, 43, of Warrensville, was charged with simple assault. Cornett was released on Jan. 19.
Kelly L. Graff, 42, of Warrensville, was charged with probation violation. Graff is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Charles L. Hamm, 57, of Warrensville, was charged with probation violation. Hamm is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Katlynn M. Stover, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Stover is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Jan. 19
Lisa C. Biondi, 56, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of being intoxicated and disruptive. Biondi was released on Jan. 20 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Walter H. Brigman, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Brigman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Mary E. Bryant, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny, open container after consuming alcohol, failure to maintain lane control, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving with an expired registration card/tag, misdemeanor probation violation and school attendance law violation. Bryant was released on Jan. 20 under a $13,000 secured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a government official/employee, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer. Phipps is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Donald R. Seawell, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Seawell was released on Jan. 19 under a $35,000 secured bond.
Justin S. Stover, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Stover is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 20
Codie A. Richardson, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Richardson was released on Jan. 20 under a $750 secured bond.
Angelica R. Uraro, 32, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Uraro is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 21
Brianna G. Noblett, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Noblett was released on Jan. 22 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Linda M. Terrizzi, 55, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on charges of breaking or entering and injury to personal property. Terrizzi was released on Jan. 21 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jameson P. Ward, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Ward was released on Jan. 22 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 22
Michael D. Peek, 38, of Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Peek was released on Jan. 22 under a $500 secured bond.
