The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 10
Tequllia M. James, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving with a revoked license and felony probation out of county. James is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Sheena L. Little, 35, of Warrensville, was charged with simple assault. Little was released on Oct. 10 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support. Phipps was released on Oct. 10 under a $299.32 secured bond.
Oct. 11
Waylon R. Foster, 38, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Foster was released on Oct 11. Bond information is unavailable.
James C. Howell, 52, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Howell was released on Oct. 11 on a written promise to appear.
Stephanie N. Mays, 28, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with larceny by changing the price tag. Mays was released on Oct. 13 under a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 12
Matthew D. Coldiron, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and 20 counts of driving with a revoked license. Coldiron is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $207,500 secured bond.
Timothy C. Harless, 37, of Lansing, was charged with second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Harless was released on Oct. 12 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jacob A. Roten, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, breaking and entering a place of worship, two counts of safe cracking, two counts of injury to personal property and failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license and a fictitious/altered registration card/tag. Roten is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,500 secured bond and a $450 cash bond.
Oct. 13
Dennis L. Lyalls, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Lyalls was released on Oct. 14 under a $17,500 secured bond.
Devon R. Stout, 18, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Stout was released on Oct. 14 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 14
Carlos Andres, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Andres was released on Oct. 14.
Nicole L. Blakeman, 22, of Todd, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Blakeman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Zachary L. Mitchell, 18, of Creston, was charged with possessing a gun on education property. Mitchell was released on Oct. 15 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Roger G. Ray, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with injury to real property. Ray was released on Oct. 14 on a written promise to appear.
Oct. 15
Carlos. M. Garcia, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Garcia was released on Oct. 15.
Oct. 16
David M. Bennett, 32, of Lansing, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and a probation violation. Bennett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Laura E. Carrico, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Carrico was released on Oct. 16 on a written promise to appear.
Dustin S. Gilley, 36, of Crumpler, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Gilley was released on Oct. 16 on a written promise to appear.
Tyler T. Gilley, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female. Gilley was released on Oct. 16 on a written promise to appear.
