The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 30
Adriane D. Hamby, 42, of Taylorsville, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Hamby is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 cash bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Royal was released on Jan. 30 under a $100 secured bond.
Jan. 31
Darrell J. Payne, 32, of Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with an expired registration card/tag, driving without a license, identity theft, injury to real property, resisting a public officer, post-release supervision and parole violation, and failure to appear on charges of malicious conduct by a prisoner and resisting a public officer. Payne is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond and a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Feb. 1
Devon R. Stout, 19, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Stout was released on Feb. 1 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Chad S. Weddle, 49, of Jefferson, was charge with misdemeanor probation violation. Weddle is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Feb. 2
Marty R. Bost, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with civil contempt of court. Bost is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,954.77 secured bond.
Heather L. Foster, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Foster is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Layne S. Ham, 29, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Ham was released on Feb. 2 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Quinton L. Richardson, 54, of Millers Creek, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Richardson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 3
Jose L. Reyes, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Reyes was released on Feb. 3.
Joseph L. Teachout, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Teachout was released on Feb. 3 under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 4
Mary E. Bryant, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired, misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container after consuming alcohol, failure to maintain lane control, driving with an expired registration card/tag, driving with an expired inspection, school attendance law violation and misdemeanor probation violation. Bryant is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $33,500 secured bond.
David M. Demarcy Jr., 44, of Sparta, was charged with larceny by changing price tag, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Demarcy Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Larry T. Latham, 42, of Creston, was charged with not paying child support. Latham was released on Feb. 5 under a $650 secured bond.
Dakota R. Randleman, 30, of Wilkesboro, was charged with larceny by merchant product code fraud. Randleman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
