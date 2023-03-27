The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 20
Matthew N. Jordan, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Jordan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
Angelica R. Uraro, 32, of Crumpler, was charged with not paying child support. Uraro was released on March 21 under a $500 secured bond.
March 21
Kenneth W. Brown, 53, of Zionville, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Brown was released on March 22 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Michael F. Kelly, 57, of West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Kelly was released on March 21 under a $560 cash bond.
Anthony D. Phipps, 33, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phipps was released on March 24 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Allen W. Shepherd, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Shepherd is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Charles G. Stephens, 60, of West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support and failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, simple assault and making threatening phone calls. Stephens is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,500 secured bond and a $500 cash bond.
March 22
Waylon R. Foster, 39, of Lansing, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Foster is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Samuel P. Pack Jr., 43, of Crumpler, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light and siren, driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer and post release violation. Pack Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
March 25
Emanuel Muniz Ortiz, 30, of Laurel Springs, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and three counts of attempting to break/enter a motor vehicle. Muniz Ortiz is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
March 26
Erik Martin, 28, of Hickory, was charged with driving while impaired. Martin was released on March 26.
Carrie D. Pittman, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Pittman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
March 27
Joshua R. Powers, 40, of Crumpler, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Powers was released on March 27 under a $1,500 secured bond.
