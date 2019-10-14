The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 4
Mario M. Victoria, 48, of Lansing, was charged with two charges of driving while license revoked. Victoria was released Oct. 4 under a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 5
Ashley R. Blevins, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Blevins was released Oct. 5 under a written promise.
Lindsey C. Waln, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with first degree trespass. Waln was released Oct. 5 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Oct. 6
Tyler T. Gilley, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Gilley was released Oct. 6 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Oct. 7
Frederick A. Cooper, 54, of Fleetwood, was charged with a probation violation. Cooper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Joshua M. Hazlewood, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with cyberstalking. Hazlewood was released Oct. 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 8
Brandon D. Hughes, 36, of Claremont, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Hughes was released Oct. 8 under a $500 secured bond.
Samantha J. Zubor, 30, of Todd, was charged with simple assault. Zubor was released Oct. 8 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Oct. 9
Christian C. Campbell, 23, of Gastonia, was charged with two counts of assault resulting in physical injury to a detention employee. Campbell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Samantha L. Henson, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Henson was released Oct. 9 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Michael L. Wilson, 61, of Creston, was charged with driving while impaired. Wilson was released Oct. 9 under a $500 secured bond.
Roy R. Wilson III, 28, of Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Wilson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Oct. 10
Nicole M. Solomon, 29, of Lansing, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance and aiding and abetting driving while license revoked. Solomon was released Oct. 10 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Oct. 11
Ricky O. Barnes, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Barnes was released Oct. 11 under a $700 secured bond.
Spencer N. Travis, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked.
