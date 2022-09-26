The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 19
Christopher T. Haynes, 23, of High Point, was charged with failure to appear on charges of carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Haynes was released on Sept. 19 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Danny K. Osborne, 53, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a charge of probation violation, failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Osborne is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $12,000 secured bond.
Steven E. Warren, 53, of Mountain City, was charged with a parole violation. Warren is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Sept. 20
Mary E. Bryant, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to pay monies, school attendance law violation, failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired, failure to appear on a charge of school attendance law violation and failure to appear on a charge of failure to pay monies. Bryant was released on Sept. 20 under a $3,026 secured bond.
Austin T. Rector, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury and being a fugitive from another state. Rector is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.
Sept. 21
Germaine M. Horodyski, 28, of Creston, was charged with burning a church/religious building. Horodyski is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Megan J. Schror, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Schror is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 22
Leslie A. Calhoun, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of probation violation. Calhoun is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with littering not greater than 15 pounds and possession of drug paraphernalia. Flanagan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Shawn W. Richards, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Richards was released on Sept. 23 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 23
Dylan T. Greer, 26, of Mouth of Wilson, was charged with driving while impaired, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, assaulting a government official/employee, reckless driving, hit and run and having an open container after consuming alcohol. Greer was released on Sept. 24 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Royal was released on Sept. 23 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Sept. 24
Billy R. Baird, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Baird was released on Sept. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Russell G. Trivette, 32, of Creston, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Trivette was released on Sept. 25 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Sept. 25
Israel D. Daugherty, 41, of Creston, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and two counts of simple worthless check writing. Daugherty is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,348.91 cash bond.
