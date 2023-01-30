The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 23
William D. Greer, 37, of Creston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and carrying a concealed weapon. Greer was released on Jan. 23 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 24
Justin W. Smith, 35, of Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed gun. Smith was released on Jan. 26 under a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Jan. 25
Darrell W. Blevins, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Blevins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Mainor S. Cartajena, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Cartajena was released on Jan. 25 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Timothy C. Grinstead, 40, of Sparta, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Grinstead was released on Jan. 25.
Jan. 26
Nicole L. Blakeman, 22, of Todd, was charged with a probation violation. Blakeman was released on Jan. 29 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Joseph I. Dale, 19, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Dale was released on Jan. 26 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Samuel P. Pack Jr., 43, of Crumpler was charged with a parole violation. Pack Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a temporary hold.
Jan. 27
Richard M. Harris, 56, of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by changing price tag. Harris was released on Jan. 27.
Brandie R. Trivette, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Trivette is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.
Jan. 28
Stacy L. Eldreth, 38, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. Eldreth was released on Jan. 28.
Layne S. Ham, 29, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and having an open container after consuming alcohol. Ham was released on Jan. 29.
Jan. 29
David M. Bennett, 32, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support, misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear on charges of felony probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Bennett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,100 secured bond.
