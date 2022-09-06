The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 1
Kevin W. Matkins, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a probation violation. Matkins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on three counts of probation violation. Moretz is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.
Gregory L. Richardson, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired. Richardson was released on Sept. 1 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Gabriel E. Calderon Sanchez, 18, of Jefferson, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Calderon Sanchez is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Justin N. Weaver, 33, of Winston-Salem, was charged with driving with a revoked license and driving with a registration plate improperly attached. Weaver was released on Sept. 1 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 2
Ethan R. Clawson, 30, of Mountain City, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and failure to heed light and siren. Clawson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Reggie D. Hamilton, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Hamilton was released on Sept. 2 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua T. Phillips, 37, of White Top, Va., was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Phillips was released on Sept. 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 3
Taylor D. Jordan, 24, of Mountain City, was charged with having an open container after consuming alcohol. Jordan was released on Sept. 3 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 4
Donovan L. Morse, 25, of Jonesville, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Morse is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Michael L. Peters, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Peters was released on Sept. 4 on a written promise to appear.
