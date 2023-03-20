The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 13
Brad J. Marquis, 40, of Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation. Marquis is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Veryl R. Osborne, 72, of Creston, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Osborne was released on March 13 under a $10,000 secured bond.
March 14
Jody C. Blevins, 42, of Lansing, was charged with driving with a revoked license, expired registration card/tag, expired inspection sticker, fictitious/altered registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to wear a seatbelt, violating a domestic violence protection order and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Blevins was released on March 17 under an $8,000 secured bond.
Stephen A. Castor, 29, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with driving while impaired. Castor was released on March 14 on a written promise to appear.
Samantha L. Greer, 28, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Greer was released on March 14 on a written promise to appear.
Timothy J. Riley, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to pay monies and failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Riley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $488 cash bond.
March 15
Nichole J. Bledsoe, 37, of Creston, was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bledsoe was released on March 16 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Robert Z. Bratton, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with four counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and abandonment of an animal. Bratton is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $55,000 secured bond.
Carson D. Parsons, 60, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property. Parsons was released on March 16 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
March 17
Kimberly M. Coe, 42, of Grassy Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Coe was released on March 17 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Michael J. Wilson, 60, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Wilson was released on March 17 under a $500 secured bond.
March 18
William L. May, 38, of Lansing, was charged with injury to real property. May is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,600 secured bond.
Carrie D. Pittman, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Pittman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
David A. Stanley, 33, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired, open container after consuming alcohol, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license. Stanley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
March 19
Richard E. McCurdy, 57, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. McCurdy is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Kelly W. Miller, 39, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
