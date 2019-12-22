The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 14
Montana T. Blevins, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Blevins was released Dec. 14 under a written promise.
Jonathan A. Boggs, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with two probation violations. Boggs was released Dec. 16 under a $10,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Dalton W. Lister, 24, of Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Lister was released Dec. 16 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Vincent A. Lopez, 37, of Creston, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Lopez was released Dec. 14 under a custody release.
Dec. 15
Michael A. Calhoun, 57, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Calhoun is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Adam M. Hernandez, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 16
Kevin W. Matkins, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Matkins was released Dec. 16 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Austin L. Miller Sr., 51, of Fleetwood, was charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was released Dec. 19 under a $50,000 secured bond.
Dennis W. Miller, 53, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was released Dec. 19 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Dec. 17
Davie A. Bledsoe, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Bledsoe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $300 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Jennifer R. Osborne, 49, of Creston, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. Osborne is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $1,000 secured bonds.
Dec. 18
Abbigail P. Caldwell, 20, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Caldwell was released Dec. 18 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Bryer G. Matheson, 21, of Crumpler, was charged with expired registration card/tag, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and a probation violation. Matheson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Brandon L. Pierce, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with sexual battery. Pierce was released Dec. 18 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Dec. 19
Joseph P. Hanes, 30, of Lexington, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and disorderly conduct. Hanes is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jose L. M. Reyes, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with a probation violation. Reyes is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
