The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 14
Christopher M. Darden, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats. Darden is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Emily O. Hartzog, 25, was charged with larceny by merchant product code fraud and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Hartzog was released Feb. 14 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Feb. 15
Joey A. Ponce, 28, of Crumpler, was charged with selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Ponce was released Feb. 15 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Feb. 16
Christina M. Jenkins, 55, of Boone, was charged with extradition/fugitive of other state. Jenkins was released Feb. 19 under a $25,000 secured bond.
William C. Jones, 39, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female. Jones was released Feb. 16 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Scott W. Zubor, 40, of Todd, was charged with five counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Zubor was released Feb. 18 under a $500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Feb. 17
Joseph P. Graham Jr., 45, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Graham was released Feb. 17 under a $500 cash bond.
Nathan L. Woodie, 29, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while license revoked, hit and run, a probation violation, resisting a public officer, assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. Woodie was released Feb. 17 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Feb. 18
Edgar G. Evans, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Evans is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Gary D. Rutherford, 37, of Fleetwood, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Rutherford was released Feb. 18 under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 19
Lisa B. McGalliard, 56, of Creston, was charged with a probation violation. McGalliard was released Feb. 19 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 20
Lacy K. Anderson, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Anderson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $180 cash bond.
Celestine R. Greene, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with four school attendance law violations and two probation violations. Greene is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
