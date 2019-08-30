The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 23
Selina L. Abbott, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and first degree trespass. Abbott was released Aug. 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Joseph I. Brooks, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Brooks was released Aug. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
James T. Denney, 21, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Denney was released Aug. 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Timothy W. Denney, 40, of Climax, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Denney was released Aug. 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Adam N. Jones, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with IV-D non-support child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250 cash bond and a $500 secured bond.
Ricky L. Pruitt, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Pruitt was released Aug. 23 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Aug. 24
Shaun C. Dehaven, 36, of Warrensville, was charged with two counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. Dehaven is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Bryan A. Greer, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Abraham G. Jordan, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Jordan was released Aug. 24 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Bryer G. Matheson, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, a probation violation, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and driving while license revoked. Matheson was released Aug. 25 under a $500 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Aug. 25
Christopher M. Darden, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support child and second degree trespass. Darden is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $700 cash bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Christopher M. Gentry, 21, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while impaired. Gentry was released Aug. 26 under a $500 secured bond.
Austin A. Hernandez, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with a parole violation and resisting a public officer. Hernandez was released under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jerrie M. Holland, 38, of Creston, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Holland was released Aug. 25 under a $208 cash bond.
Aug. 26
Christal L. Binkley, 30, of Rockwell, was charged with resisting a public officer, a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance of prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Binkley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $7,500 secured and a $10,000 secured bond.
Travis K. Casimir, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Casimir is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Gregory C. Chakmakis, 40, of Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female and a probation violation. Chakmakis is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Faith N. Grogan, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Grogan was released Aug. 26 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Katty L. Isaacs, 31, of Creston, was charged with a probation violation. Isaacs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Aug. 28
Courtny L. Gonzalez, 31, of Damascus, Va., was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Gonzalez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Dakota L. Powers, 28, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Powers was released Aug. 29 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 29
Christopher R. Greene, 34, of Fleetwood, was charged with resisting a public officer. Greene is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jimmy D. Jordan, 32, of Fleetwood, was charged with making a harassing phone call. Jordan was released Aug. 29 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Adam M. Kendall, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kendall was released Aug. 29 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Moretz is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Christopher B. Walters, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support child. Walters was released Aug. 29 under two $150 cash bonds.
Aug. 30
Ronni A. Hall Jr., 28, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hall is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
