The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 20
Donald H. Adams, 55, of Piney Creek, was charged with a probation violation. Adams is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 surety bond.
Ronnie K. Grubb, 70, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane control. Grubb was released on Feb. 20 under a $750 secured bond.
Kevin E. Sullins, 52, of Lansing, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Sullins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.
Feb. 22
Kari N. Greer, 28, of Sparta, was charged with non-support of a child. Greer was released on Feb. 22 under a $375 secured bond.
Feb. 23
Doris M. Carpenter, 40, of Creston, was charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Carpenter is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Ivan H. Moore, 33, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear on charges of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and probation violation. Moore is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond.
Zacharia D. Stanley, 34, of Nottingham, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Stanley was released on Feb. 23 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 24
Marissa S. Billings, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse and probation violation. Billings was released on Feb. 24 under a $12,500 secured bond.
Fred Blanks Jr., 31, of Wilson, was charged with not paying child support. Blanks Jr. is currently being held on a $1,500 secured bond.
Landon N. Boggs, 24, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Boggs was released on Feb. 24 under a $325 secured bond.
Tyler A. Jones, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor child abuse, aiding and abetting impaired driving and a probation violation. Jones was released on Feb. 24 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Kayla D. Neely, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Neely was released on Feb. 24.
Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Patrick is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 25
Thomas Cooper, 34, of Creston, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Cooper was released on Feb. 25 under a $500 secured bond.
Hunter L. Luther, 24, of Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license, speeding and reckless driving. Luther was released on Feb 26 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Dennis L. Lyalls, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lyalls is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $31,500 secured bond.
Lonnie C. Payne Jr., 39, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Payne Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
