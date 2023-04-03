The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 27
Joshua R. Powers, 40, of Crumpler, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Powers was released on March 27 under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 28
Amy N. Morsette, 40, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana greater than a half-ounce less than 1.5 ounces and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Morsette was released on March 28 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Jason R. Morsette, 43, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana greater than a half-ounce less than 1.5 ounces. Morsette was released on March 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.
March 29
Jerome Bell, 49, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree forcible rape. Bell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Jordan S. Carlton, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation out of the county, misdemeanor probation violation out of the county and driving with a revoked license. Carlton is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $60,500 secured bond.
Spencer N. Travis, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Travis was released on March 29 under a $1,000 secured bond.
March 30
Joseph W. Dunning, 40, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Dunning is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Matthew N. Jordan, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Jordan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Nicole A. Miller, 33, of Summerville, South Carolina, was charged with breaking and/or entering. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Ian P. Steigelman, 38, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was charged with breaking and/or entering, possession of a stolen automobile, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Steigelman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
Kimberly D. Stephens, 37, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stephens is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
March 31
Shawn L. Brannon, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brannon was released on March 31 under a $500 secured bond.
Anthony D. Graybeal, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Graybeal was released on April 1 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Luke T. Mealer, 23, of Boone, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny and altering/destroying a stolen motor vehicle part. Mealer is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.
