The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 21
Sasha N. Brown, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was released on June 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Cynthia D. Hale, 46, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of simple assault. Hale was released on June 21 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Lindsey C. Waln, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with failure to appear on charges of assaulting a government official/employee, resisting a public officer and probation violation. Waln is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
June 23
William C. Bass, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing and parole violation. Bass is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Jamie M. Bower, 35, of Crumpler, was charged with six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Bower is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Kelley D. Calhoun, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to distribute or dispense a controlled substance, three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and three counts of delivering methamphetamine. Calhoun is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Lakon P. Huff, 35, of Lansing, was charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance within 300 feet of a school. Huff is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.
Dustin E. Pennington, 38, of Boone, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Pennington was released on June 24 under a $25,000 secured bond.
June 24
Melissa D. Dyer, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises. Dyer is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Sarah M. Huskins, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Huskins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Steven A. Mintz, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with four counts of possession of methamphetamine, four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Mintz is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
June 25
Matthew D. Coldiron, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license and driving with a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Coldiron was released on June 25 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Madison C. Faw, 26, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Faw was released on June 25 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Danny K. Osborne, 52, of Warrensville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of communicating threats. Osborne was released on June 25 on a written promise to appear in court.
June 26
Ian M. Goddard, 19, of Deep Gap, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Goddard is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Kyle W. Moore, 24, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore was released on June 27 under a $500 secured bond.
Wesley S. Pennington, 27, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female, failure to pay monies, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light and siren, driving with a revoked license and driving with a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,170 secured bond.
Timothy J. Riley, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
June 27
Brenda C. Ogle, 42, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with being a fugitive from another state Ogle is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
