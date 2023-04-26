The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 17
Ricky L. Pruitt, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with being a habitual felon. Pruitt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Courtney L. Ward, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Ward was released on April 17 under a $20,000 secured bond.
April 18
William J. Malafronti, 35, of Lansing, was charged with felony probation violation. Malafronti is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Marvin R. Simcox, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Simcox was released on April 20 under an $8,000 secured bond.
Gary J. Walker, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with being a habitual felon. Walker is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Julie D. Wright, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Wright was released on April 20 under a $5,000 secured bond.
April 19
Chad E. Campbell, 30, of Grassy Creek, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and entering and being a fugitive from another state. Campbell was released on April 19 under a $15,000 unsecured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Jennifer R. Fletcher, 45, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with aiding and abetting a misdemeanor. Fletcher was released on April 19 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Lisa M. Hall, 39, of Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Hall was released on April 19 under a $500 unsecured bond.
April 20
Manuel J. Arellano-Lopez, 49, of Jefferson, was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. Arellano-Lopez was released on April 20 under a $75,000 unsecured bond.
April 21
Allan L. Coffey, 39, of Todd, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and entering, habitual breaking and entering and being a habitual felon. Coffey is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Cody A. Treadway, 25, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Treadway was released on April 22.
April 22
Amanda S. Severt, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Severt was released on April 22 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Logan A. Worley, 20, of West Jefferson, was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of assault on a female. Worley is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
April 23
Kimberly M. Coe, 42, of Grassy Creek, was charged with being a habitual felon. Coe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Robert D. Darnell, 26, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Darnell was released on April 23 under a $500 secured bond.
Dennis L. Lyalls, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, resisting a public officer and failure to appear on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Lyalls is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
William J. McCoy, 55, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation out of the county. McCoy is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,574 secured bond.
Larry S. Mullis, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Mullis was released on April 23 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jared R. Perri, 35, of Warrensville, was charged with being a habitual felon. Perri is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
David S. Williams, 27, of Lansing, was charged with failure to pay monies, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was released on April 23 under a $363 secured bond.
