The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 23
William A. Dillard, 28, of West Jefferson, was failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, driving with a fictitious/altered tag, driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag and driving with no insurance. Dillard was released on Aug. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Marty J. Holesclaw, 30, of Elkin, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Holesclaw was released on Aug. 23.
Aug. 24
Travis K. Payne, 30, of Shallotte, was charged with injury to real property and resisting a public officer. Payne was released on Aug. 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Brandie R. Trivette, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Trivette is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $11,000 secured bond.
Aug. 25
Darrell J. Payne, 32, of Boone, was charged with identity theft. Payne was released on Aug. 28 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Aug. 27
Dwana J. Murphy, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Murphy was released on Aug. 27 on a written promise to appear.
Aug. 28
Jackson F. Montgomery, 24, of Waynesville, was charged with driving while impaired. Montgomery was released on Aug. 28 on a written promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.