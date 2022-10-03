The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 26
Joseph D. Shepherd, 62, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Shepherd was released on Sept. 26 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jessica L. Stuart, 39, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, possession of an altered/fictitious driver’s license and failure to wear a seat belt. Stuart was released on Sept. 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 27
Kari N. Greer, 28, of Sparta, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Greer is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Ronnie T. Rupard, 56, of Jefferson, was charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Rupard is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Haleigh A.Tucker, 20, of Rutherfordton, was charged with breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and a fictitious/altered registration card/tag. Tucker is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 28
William C. Bass, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bass is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Randall W. Trivette, 36, of Todd, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and driving with a revoked license. Trivette was released on Sept. 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Sept. 29
Emmanuel M. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Charles G. Stephens, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of simple assault and driving with a revoked license. Stephens is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,750 secured bond.
Justin N. Weaver, 33, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license and an improperly attached registration plate. Weaver was released on Sept. 29 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 30
Gary A. Day, 60, of Piney Creek, was charged with simple assault. Day was released on Sept. 30 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 1
Tamera L. Wyatt, 27, of Millers Creek, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Wyatt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 2
Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Patrick is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
