The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 24
Victoria L. Goodman, 34, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault. Goodman was released on Oct. 24 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nicholas E. Lilly, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Lilly was released on Oct. 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 25
Jamie M. Eldreth, 42, of Lansing, was charged with four counts of not paying child support. Eldreth is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,227 cash bond.
Bobby G. Nichols, 56, of Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nichols was released on Oct. 26 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 26
Gabriel E. Sanchez, 18, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a malt beverage/unfortified wine under the age of 19 and being intoxicated and disruptive. Sanchez was released on Oct. 27 under a $6,000 secured bond.
Sherri R. Saunders, 51, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. Saunders is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
Oct. 27
Herman C. Weatherford Jr., 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault, interfering with emergency communication and resisting a public officer. Weatherford was released on Oct. 27 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 28
Isack B. Guzman, 18, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Guzman was released on Oct. 29 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
David A. Stanley, 32, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired, driving with an open container and reckless driving. Stanley was released on Oct. 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Herman C. Weatherford Jr., 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a court order. Weatherford is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Oct. 29
James A. Hicks, 68, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Hicks was released on Oct. 29 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Carson D. Parsons, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Parsons was released on Oct. 29 under a $1,000 secured bond.
David J. Thompson, 61, of Todd, was charged with driving while impaired. Thompson was released on Oct. 29 on a written promise to appear.
Oct. 30
Julian T. Johnson, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Johnson was released on Oct. 30 on a written promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.