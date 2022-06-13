The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 30
Jennifer Barr, 40, of Lansing, was charged with school attendance law violation. Barr was released on May 30 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joseph T. Green II, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and resisting a public officer. Green was released on June 4 under a $35,000 secured bond.
June 1
Joshua D. Boggs, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Boggs was released on June 1 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Christopher L. Farmer, 27, of Todd, was charged with not paying child support. Farmer was released on June 4 under a $400 cash bond.
Santana T. Weaver, 26, of Lansing, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Weaver was released on June 1 under a $1,500 secured bond.
June 2
Cameron E. Mahala, 56, of Creston, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Mahala was released on June 2 under a $500 unsecured bond.
George L. Riffle, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Riffle was released on June 2 under a $1,000 secured bond.
June 3
Matthew S. Duncan, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, and failure to appear on two counts of misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear on a charge of larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating an anti-shoplifting device. Duncan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,500 secured bond.
Dennis L. Lyalls, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on two counts of misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear on a charge of first-degree trespassing and failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer. Lyalls was released on June 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Terry L. Stamper, 55, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Stamper was released on June 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
June 4
Davie A. Bledsoe, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and resisting a public officer. Bledsoe was released on June 4 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of carrying a concealed gun. Patrick is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Scotty L. Severt, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Severt was released on June 4 under a $1,000 secured bond.
June 5
Ryan S. Goss, 37, of Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting. Goss is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,500 secured bond.
Joseph T. Green II, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. Green was released on June 5 under a $7,500 secured bond.
June 6
Jonathan D. Calhoun Jr., 42, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of not paying child support. Calhoun was released on June 6 under a $520 secured bond.
Brittany N. Dayton, 32, of Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dayton was released on June 6 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Jordan C. Pittman, 33, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and probation violation. Pittman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $6,500 secured bond.
Claude K. Weaver, 55, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,500 secured bond.
June 7
Timothy J. Hardin, 50, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female. Hardin is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Michael J. La Vecchia, 59, of Vale, was charged with cyberstalking and violating a domestic violence protection order. La Vecchia was released on June 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Joseph L. Teachout, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Teachout is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Joshua B. Weaver, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with probation violation. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
June 8
Katherine V. Salsbery, 33, of Grassy Creek, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Salsbery was released on June 8 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Kenneth E. Weaver, 61, of Jefferson, was charged with parole violation. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
June 9
Jake O. Evans, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Evans is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Heather L. Foster, 35, of West Jefferson was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Foster is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Katherine V. Salsbery, 33, of Grassy Creek, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Salsberry is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Marvin R. Simcox, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Simcox is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Gary L. Sluder, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Sluder is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Julie D. Wright, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Wright is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
June 10
Matthew K. Woodie, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of an open alcohol container and violation of unsupervised probation. Woodie was released on June 10 under a $463 secured bond.
Dale P. Yeoman, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with common law uttering and probation violation. Yeoman was released on June 10 under a $5,000 secured bond.
June 11
Kirk A. Ferriola, 39, of Yadkinville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ferriola was released on June 12 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Shelli A. Smith, 29, of Booneville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Smith is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Darrell W. Blevins, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Blevins is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Matthew A. Burrill, 36, of Moravian Falls, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burrill was released on June 12 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Bernie C. Roten, 48, of Fleetwood, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Roten is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Shena L. Stamper, 42, of Moravian Falls, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stamper was released on June 12 under a $2,500 secured bond.
